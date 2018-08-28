Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor to make their dream debut in a Karan Johar film?

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor entered into the movie business with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak', a film which also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Both these young actors got an impressive launch pad and now the latest buzz is that Janhvi's younger sister Khushi too will soon make her smashing debut into movies.

Yes! And if the latest rumour is anything to go by then brace yourself to witness yet another young pair enticing you with their act. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be cast together in a film by none other than Karan Johar.

Surprised? Well, the report states that like Janhvi, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi too will get a huge launch into Bollywood and KJo has taken over that responsibility from father Boney Kapoor. But details about her dream vehicle are kept well-guarded.

Quoting sources, the report mentions that SRK's son Aryan and Khushi might be seen together in their debut film. The makers are looking for the right script to lock the actors.

However, nothing has been officially announced by the makers or actors.

But if this turns out true, then it will be the one of the most awaited ventures to watch out for!