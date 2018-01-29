Asha Bhosle to receive Yash Chopra Memorial Award

Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle will be conferred with Yash Chopra Memorial Award for her outstanding contribution to the Hindi film industry.

Bhosle, 84, whose illustrious music career spans nearly seven decades and recorded over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages, has been a selected for the award instituted in the memory of the filmmaker.

The award jury members comprising Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra, filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Alka Yagnik, actor Padmini Kohlapure, scriptwriter Honey Irani, and Anu and Shashi Ranjan made the announcement last evening here.

Bhosle will be presented with the award on February 16, where Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will be the Chief Guest.

The list of previous recipients include the likes of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The award has been instituted by MP T Subbarami Reddy in the memory of Chopra, who died in 2012, in association with Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan.

The award also carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.