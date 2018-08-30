हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panipat

Ashok Chakradhar to pen dialogues for 'Panipat'

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar has roped in Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar to pen the dialogues for his upcoming historical "Panipat".

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar has roped in Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar to pen the dialogues for his upcoming historical "Panipat".

Gowariker shared a photograph of himself along with Chakradhar, and tweeted: "Honoured and proud to have the giant of Hindi literature, poet and essayist Padma Shri Ashok Chakradharji, to write the dialogues of 'Panipat'. Welcome Sir, to the 18th Century."

"Panipat" will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. 

The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

