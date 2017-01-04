close
Attention 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan, Yusuf Pathan just stole your thunder - Here's how

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 13:56
New Delhi: Just like diehard Bollywood lovers, star cricketer Yusuf Pathan is also eagerly waiting for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Raees'. The 34-year-old sportsperson took to Twitter Tuesday to share a special poster of the Rahul Dholakia directorial with fans.

Interestingly, in the image, Yusuf can be seen instead of King Khan and the cricketer is looking dapper in a black pathani suit. 

“I always loved the Pathani and it's is back in trend again with @iamSRK wearing it in #Raees. ab toh #zaalima release kar do!” he tweeted along with the picture.

'Raees' is all set to release on January 25 this year. The flick also features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan in key roles.

The movie will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'.

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 13:56

