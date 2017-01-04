Attention 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan, Yusuf Pathan just stole your thunder - Here's how
New Delhi: Just like diehard Bollywood lovers, star cricketer Yusuf Pathan is also eagerly waiting for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Raees'. The 34-year-old sportsperson took to Twitter Tuesday to share a special poster of the Rahul Dholakia directorial with fans.
Interestingly, in the image, Yusuf can be seen instead of King Khan and the cricketer is looking dapper in a black pathani suit.
“I always loved the Pathani and it's is back in trend again with @iamSRK wearing it in #Raees. ab toh #zaalima release kar do!” he tweeted along with the picture.
'Raees' is all set to release on January 25 this year. The flick also features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan in key roles.
I always loved the Pathani and it's is back in trend again with @iamSRK wearing it in #Raees. ab toh #zaalima release kar do! pic.twitter.com/4sZ43vwcC7
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 3, 2017
The movie will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ayushmann Khurrana has seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haraamkhor' already! Here's what he said
- Attention 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan, Yusuf Pathan just stole your thunder - Here's how
- Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur not friends anymore? Here's the truth!
- Arjun Kapoor's terrace gym demolished by civic officials
- Goddess Lakshmi will NOT stay with you if you reflect THESE characteristics
- Ayushmann Khurrana has seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haraamkhor' already! Here's what he said
- Was starstruck to meet Jackie Chan for the first time: Amyra Dastur
- Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to don different look in 'Thugs of Hindostan'! Here's what you should know
- Aamir Khan set to emerge victorious in ‘Dangal’ with ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan – Latest BO report
- Ranbir Kapoor as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in biopic? Here's the truth