Badhaai Ho trailer

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's Badhaai Ho new poster is too cute

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra&#039;s Badhaai Ho new poster is too cute
Pic courtesy: @JungleePictures (Twitter)

Mumbai: The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's Badhaai Ho have unveiled a brand new poster of the film.

In the poster, we can see Ayushmann and Sanya standing in front of a car with the "baby on board" sign on the rear windshield. In the background, we can see Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Neena Gupta flaunting her baby bump.

Take a look at look at the cute poster here:

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma 'Badhaai Ho' revolves around a family with an elderly couple probably in their 50s, two sons and the matriarch. Ayushmann plays the eldest son (probably in his mid-twenties) who feels embarrassed to know that his parents are all set to welcome another baby! His girlfriend (Sanya) feels it is okay for his parents to get intimate, but this leaves him perplexed.

The film set in the backdrop of Delhi promises to be a laugh riot.

From Vicky Donor in 2012 to Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Ayushmann has been a part of coming-of-age films.

Sanya, on the other hand, has had a great film journey so far. From Dangal to Patakha and now Badhaai Ho, the curly-haired beauty has proved that she is here to play very long innings.

The film is slated to 'get delivered' on October 19, so gear up to say 'Badhaai Ho'.

