Ayushmann Khurrana - Bhumi Pednekar team up for second film together!

Mumbai: Moviegoers loved their cute chemistry in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and now the duo is all set to sizzle as a couple once again. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have now teamed up for Aanand L Rai’s ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’.

This could probably have been their third film together. ‘Manmarziyaan’ which was announced almost a year back is believed to have been shelved. The makers reportedly had some creative differences and hence the fate of the film was uncertain.

Nonetheless, fans of Ayushmann – Bhumi jodi can now look forward to ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ to see them set the silverscreen ablaze with their beautiful chemistry.

Ayushmann has two films slated to release this year – ‘Meri Pyari Bindu’with Parineeti Chopra and ‘Bareily Ki Barfi’ with Kriti Sanon while Bhumi has ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’ with Akshay Kumar.