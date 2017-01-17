Ayushmann Khurrana - Bhumi Pednekar team up for second film together!
Mumbai: Moviegoers loved their cute chemistry in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and now the duo is all set to sizzle as a couple once again. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have now teamed up for Aanand L Rai’s ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’.
This could probably have been their third film together. ‘Manmarziyaan’ which was announced almost a year back is believed to have been shelved. The makers reportedly had some creative differences and hence the fate of the film was uncertain.
Excited to announce my next. Quirky, zany & mad #ShubhMangalSaavdhan with the lovely @psbhumi. Thanks @aanandlrai @ErosNow @cypplOfficial ✌️ pic.twitter.com/fN3NuHuAl9
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) 17 January 2017
Nonetheless, fans of Ayushmann – Bhumi jodi can now look forward to ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ to see them set the silverscreen ablaze with their beautiful chemistry.
Ayushmann has two films slated to release this year – ‘Meri Pyari Bindu’with Parineeti Chopra and ‘Bareily Ki Barfi’ with Kriti Sanon while Bhumi has ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’ with Akshay Kumar.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ayushmann Khurrana - Bhumi Pednekar team up for second film together!
- Bigg Boss 10: Marriage REAL says Monalisa’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
- Sunil Grover does a ‘Raees’ a la Shah Rukh Khan! See PICS
- Fawad Khan’s wife shares first photo of daughter Elayna and its too cute!
- Surpanakha - A destructive demoness from the Ramayana or tormented woman?
- Raees: Sunny Leone's Dubsmash of Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue is too good to miss – Watch
- Confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to recreate 'Karan Arjun' magic in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'
- Vin Diesel wants to do Bollywood movie with Deepika Padukone
- Dia Mirza a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic?
- Aamir Khan ‘Dangal’ inching closer to Rs 375 crores collections!
Top Videos
-
DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
-
Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
-
Akhilesh Yadav emerges victorious; Ramgopal Yadav hints towards alliance with Congress
-
38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls