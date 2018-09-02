हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhike Apte and Tabu’s AndhaDhun is a roller coaster ride – watch trailer

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest movie AndhaDhun is out, and is captivating. Ayushmann plays a blind man, who is witness in a murder case, in his latest outing directed by Ek Haseena Thi’s director Sriram Raghavan. The trailer itself is a roller coaster ride, promising that the movie will bind the audience in theatres.

A thriller by genre, the film revolves around the character of Ayushmann, a blind piano player. Radhika Apte is playing his love interest in the film while noted actor Tabu plays a woman who will change the piano player’s life.

Yesteryear actor Anil Dhawan is also playing a crucial role in the film. AndhaDhun’s cast and crew includes Manav Vij, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chaya Kadam and Zakir Hussain.

33-year-old actor-singer Ayushmann is also singing a song in the film. "I will be singing in the film and I am really looking forward to it," Ayushmann had told reporters at the 19th edition of the IIFA Awards green carpet in Bangkok.

“We were contemplating a lot of titles and though Sriram Raghavan was happy with another title but we always had a plan for a Hindi title. 'Andhadhun' is kind of a pun. It is not 'andhadhund' but 'andha dhun' (which roughly translates to 'the blind tune'),” he had said.

"He sees what he shouldn’t. She sees what he couldn’t. So the question is, does he see it or not?" said the official caption on the trailer on YouTube.

The music in AndhaDhun is by Amit Trivedi, who has given chartbusters like Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi and Iktara from Wake Up Sid. The lyrics is by Jaideep Sahni, who has penned Chak De India title song.

The film has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures Private Limited, and is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

