Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra's Badhaai Ho trailer to be out on Sept 11

New Delhi: The makers Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Badhaai Ho' on Monday unveiled the teaser of the film and announced that the first official trailer of the film will be released on Tuesday.

Interestingly, Sanya, who made her debut with 'Dangal', worked with Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurrana in the 2016 blockbuster. But this is the first time she has been cast opposite the talented 'Vicky Donor' actor. It will be interesting to see Ayushmann and Sanya joining forces for 'Badhaai Ho'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news writing, "Trailer out tomorrow... Here's a precursor to the trailer of #BadhaaiHo... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra... Directed by Amit Sharma... 19 Oct 2018 release."

'Badhaai Ho' will hit the screens on October 19, Dussehra this year. It has been produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures. The film has been directed by Amit Sharma.

Meanwhile, the 'Dangal' girl is all set to be seen in yet another powerful role in a film titled 'Pataakha'. The venture is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj and is based on a relationship between two siblings. Television actress Radhika Madan will be seen playing another lead in the film. The film is all set to release on September 28 and face a clash with Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India'.

On the other hand, Ayushmaan will be seen in the upcoming mystery thriller 'Andhadhun' directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte and is set to hit screens on October 5.