badhaai ho

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Badhaai Ho' Box Office report card

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer &#039;Badhaai Ho&#039; Box Office report card

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's recent outings 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have the bull's eye at the Box Office. These ventures have ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters. 'Badhaai Ho' opened to rave reviews and managed to tickle the funny bones of the viewers. Earlier, 'Andhadhun' by Sriram Raghavan too was a commercial success.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote:

It is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors. 'Badhaai Ho' is going strong at the ticket counters and it proves how the audience is ready for out-of-box content. The film is has smoothly sailed past the much coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office and is still rock solid at the ticket counters.

Meanwhile, the success of Andhadun and Badhaai Ho at the Box Office proves that rich content and author-backed scripts rule the viewers' hearts. 'Andhadhun' was helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie starred Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles besides Ayushmann.

 

