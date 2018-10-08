Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu's Andhadhun gains momentum at Box Office — Check out film's latest collections

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's latest release 'Andhadhun' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has been receiving rave reviews from everywhere. The film which saw an opening of Rs 2.35 crore, has witnessed a tremendous rise in its business on the Box Office and went on to collect Rs 7 crore on the third day of its release.

Definitely, the strong word of mouth from everywhere has helped the film to gather momentum on weekends.

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film on Twitter, writing: "#AndhaDhun Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.10 cr, Sun 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 15 cr. India biz. Growth in biz... Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 88.89% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.18% EXCELLENT TRENDING."

Ayushmann, who plays the role of a pianist in the film, trained for two months under Akshay Verma, a pianist based in Los Angeles.

The story of 'Andhadhun' revolves around Akash (Ayushmann) who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. The film is inspired by 2010 French short film, L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). The film was released theatrically on 5 October 2018 and received critical acclaim.

The film also stars Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manav Vij, Chaya Kadam.

'Andhadhun' release clashed with Salman Khan production 'Loveyatri' starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain which also released on the same day. Hollywood flick 'Venom', which also released on the same day, however, stands on top among the three films with the highest collection.