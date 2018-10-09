हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurraana

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu's crime-thriller Andhadhun stays strong at Box Office

The film continues its winning run at the ticket counter on the week-day.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu&#039;s crime-thriller Andhadhun stays strong at Box Office
Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker  Sriram Raghavan's latest release 'Andhadhun' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has been receiving rave reviews from everywhere. The film which saw an opening of Rs 2.35 crore, has witnessed a tremendous rise in its business on the Box Office. On Monda, the film collected Rs 3.40 crore at the ticket counter. 

Definitely, the strong word of mouth from everywhere has helped the film to gather momentum at Box Office despite facing a clash from Salman Kha Films' 'Loveyatri' starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain which also released on same day. Hollywood flick 'Venom', which also released on the same day, however, stands on top among the three films with the highest collection.

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film on Twitter, writing: "#AndhaDhun proves its mettle on the crucial Mon... Day 4 [Mon] is HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri], which is a rarity in today’s times… Despite weekday pricing at plexes... Strong footfalls in metros is driving its biz and that should help put up a healthy total..."

"#AndhaDhun emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Growth on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 25.93%... Jump in biz from Day 2 onwards indicates the strong word of mouth has come into play... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.10 cr, Sun 7.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 18.40 cr. India biz," he said in another tweet. 

Ayushmann, who plays the role of a pianist in the film, trained for two months under Akshay Verma, a pianist based in Los Angeles.

The story of 'Andhadhun' revolves around Akash (Ayushmann) who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. The film is inspired by 2010 French short film, L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). The film was released theatrically on 5 October 2018 and received critical acclaim.

The film also stars Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manav Vij and Chaya Kadam in key roles. 

