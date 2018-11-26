हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
badhaai ho

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' a huge success story at Box Office - Check latest collections

New Delhi: When content driven films like 'Badhaai Ho' do well at the Box Office, it sort of reaffirms the fact that the audience can see through good and bad cinema. The movie has done incredible business and continues to cast its magical spell at the ticket counters. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

The film is unstoppable at the Box Office windows. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures: #BadhaaiHo is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Now heads towards ₹ 140 cr [+/-]... This one is not slowing down soon... [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 132.35 cr. India biz.

Ayushmann Khurrana's recent outings 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have the bull's eye at the Box Office making him a bankable star.

'Badhaai Ho' is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors. 'Badhaai Ho' is going strong at the ticket counters and it proves how the audience is ready for out-of-box content. The film has earned Rs 132.35 crore at the domestic Box Office and is still rock solid at the ticket counters. Also, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore in worldwide collections, making it a big surprise hit of this year.

 

