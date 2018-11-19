Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' beats Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' at Box Office—See report card

New Delhi: Filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma's recent outing 'Badhaai Ho' has proved that good content always a winner. The film has turned out to be a blockbuster and has crossed the lifetime business of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' so far. 'Badhaai Ho' opened to rave reviews and managed to tickle the funny bones of the viewers.

Ayushmann Khurrana's recent outings 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have the bull's eye at the Box Office making him a bankable star. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “Weak competition from new releases + poor response to holdover titles seem to benefit #BadhaaiHo... #BadhaaiHo crosses *lifetime biz* of #Raazi and is expected to cross #Stree in few days... [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 125.10 cr. India biz.”

Weak competition from new releases + poor response to holdover titles seem to benefit #BadhaaiHo... #BadhaaiHo crosses *lifetime biz* of #Raazi and is expected to cross #Stree in few days... [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 125.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr

Week 2: ₹ 28.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 15.35 cr

Week 4: ₹ 10.80 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 4.70 cr

Total: ₹ 125.10 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

It is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors. 'Badhaai Ho' is going strong at the ticket counters and it proves how the audience is ready for out-of-box content. The film has smoothly sailed past the much-coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office and is still rock solid at the ticket counters.