Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' beats Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' at the international box office

'Badhaai Ho' tells about the story of a young married man who is embarrassed by his parents' sex life.

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' is one of those films that prove that content is king in Bollywood. The family entertainer earned rave reviews from audience as well as critics and minted over 100 Crore at Indian box office. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles and is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Badhaai Ho' has surpassed Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' collections at the international box office.

He wrote, “#BadhaaiHo surpasses #Raazi in international markets... OVERSEAS total after Weekend 4 [till 11 Nov 2018]: $ 5.83 million [₹ 42.48 cr]... Breakup of key markets:#USA + #CANADA: $ 2.805 mn #UAE - #GCC: $ 1.323 mn #UK: $ 408k”

The film hit the screens on October 18 and faced box office clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England'. To everyone's surprise, Arjun and Parineeti's film played second fiddle to the Ayushmann starrer.

On the other hand, 'Raazi' starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Ayushmann Khurrana badhaai ho Raazi Alia Bhatt

