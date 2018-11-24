Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' expected to cross the lifetime business of 'Stree'—Check out latest collections

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his latest release 'Badhaai Ho' as the movie has proved to be a huge money spinner at box office. The film has proven to be a success at both domestic as well as international box office and people have given rave reviews to the film.

The film has so far minted over Rs 129 Crores at Indian box office and has crossed the 200 Cr mark internationally.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter.

He wrote, “After having crossed the *lifetime biz* of #Gold, #SKTKS and #Raazi, #BadhaaiHo is all set to cross the *lifetime biz* of #Stree today [Sat]... [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 129.45 cr. India biz.”

After having crossed the *lifetime biz* of #Gold, #SKTKS and #Raazi, #BadhaaiHo is all set to cross the *lifetime biz* of #Stree today [Sat]... [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 129.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2018

Yup! The film is expected to cross the lifetime business of 'Stree' today.

'Stree' starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor hit the screens on August 31 and received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Coming to 'Badhaai Ho', it is one of those films that show the power of good content in Bollywood.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Badhaai Ho' tells about the story of a young married man who is embarrassed by his parents' sex life. It also became the eighth Indian film to cross $ 500,000 mark in 2018.

The film hit the screens on October 18 and faced box office clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England'. To everyone's surprise, Arjun and Parineeti's film played second fiddle to the Ayushmann starrer.