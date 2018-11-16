हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
badhaai ho

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho keeps the momentum going at the Box Office

The Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial which also stars Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra has kept the momentum going beautifully.   

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s Badhaai Ho keeps the momentum going at the Box Office

Mumbai: The release of superstar Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan did not dent the Box Office performance of Ayushmann Khurrana's rom-com Badhaai Ho. In fact, the Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial which also stars Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra has kept the momentum going beautifully. The film has minted over Rs 120 crores so far!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office collection report on Twitter Friday.

He wrote: "#BadhaaiHo returns to form again... Got benefitted due to the dismal BO performance of #TOH... [Week 4] Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.20 cr, Thu 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 120.40 cr. India biz. (sic)."

"#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr
Week 2: ₹ 28.15 cr
Week 3: ₹ 15.35 cr
Week 4: ₹ 10.80 cr
Total: ₹ 120.40 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER. (sic)."

It has been over a month since Badhaai Ho hit theatres yet it has been drawing the audience to the cinema halls. The film has proved that content-driven films can easily attract moviegoers. Interestingly, Thugs of Hindostan, a multi-starrer (featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh) failed to impress the audience and critics. The much-anticipated film failed to love up to the expectations.

Badhaai Ho, on the other hand, is a small budget film with an unusual plot. The film has some of the finest performers on board and the list includes - Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sheeba Chaddha.

Badhaai Ho' revolves around a family with an elderly couple probably in their 50s, two sons and the matriarch. Ayushmann plays the eldest son (probably in his mid-twenties with a teenage brother) who feels embarrassed to know that his parents are all set to welcome another baby!

