Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' refuses to stop at Box office—Check out report card

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Badhaai Ho' has emerged a blockbuster hit. The film has so far minted over Rs 128 Crores at Indian box office and has crossed the 200 Cr mark internationally. 'Badhaai Ho' is one of those films that show the power of good content in Bollywood.

The latest collections of the film are now out and as per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the total of the film stants at Rs 128.40 crore.

Adarsh wrote, “#BadhaaiHo continues to win hearts and woo BO... Decline in Week 5 [vis-à-vis Week 4]: 25.93%, which is REMARKABLE... [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 1 cr, Thu 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 128.40 cr. India biz.”

The movie also stars Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Badhaai Ho' tells about the story of a young married man who is embarrassed by his parents' sex life. It also became the eighth Indian film to cross $ 500,000 mark in 2018.

The film hit the screens on October 18 and faced box office clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England'. To everyone's surprise, Arjun and Parineeti's film played second fiddle to the Ayushmann starrer.