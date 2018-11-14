हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
badhaai ho

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho sails strong at ticket windows — Check out film's latest collections

Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: One of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again proved that his movies attract both the masses as well as the classes. The actor has got his second consecutive hit with 'Badhaai Ho' ticking all the right boxes at the ticket counters. The film has opened to rave reviews and managed to tickle the funny bones of the viewers as well. Earlier, 'Andhadhun' by Sriram Raghavan too was a commercial success. 

The film, which released on October 18, and is in its fifth week run, is minting good money at the Box Office. Currently, it stands with the net collections of Rs 116.85 crore. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: "#BadhaaiHo is nearing 125 cr mark... [Week 4] Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: 118.10 cr. India biz."

'Badhaai Ho' has been helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

It is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors. 'Badhaai Ho' is going strong at the ticket counters and it proves how the audience is ready for out-of-box content. The film is has smoothly sailed past the much coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office and is still rock solid at the ticket counters. 

Meanwhile, the success of Andhadun and Badhaai Ho at the Box Office proves that rich content and author-backed scripts rule the viewers' hearts. 'Andhadhun' was helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie starred Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles besides Ayushmann.

