Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' stays unstoppable at Box Office

New Delhi: There is something relatable about Amit Ravindernath Sharma's 'Badhaai Ho' which is still dragging people to watch it. The movie has done incredible business at the Box Office and continues to cast its magical spell at the ticket counters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#BadhaaiHo is truly UNSTOPPABLE... Fifth Tue records better biz than fifth Mon, which says it all... [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 126.60 cr. India biz.”

Ayushmann Khurrana's recent outings 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have the bull's eye at the Box Office making him a bankable star.

'Badhaai Ho' is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors. 'Badhaai Ho' is going strong at the ticket counters and it proves how the audience is ready for out-of-box content. The film has smoothly sailed past the much-coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office and is still rock solid at the ticket counters.