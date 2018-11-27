Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' sweeps overseas Box Office!

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Badhaai Ho' has proved to be a money spinner not just in the country but also overseas. The movie has fetched rave reviews and mammoth figures so far and is still trending on the same path. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

The film is unstoppable at the Box Office windows. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest overseas figures:

#BadhaaiHo has emerged a MASSIVE HIT Overseas... The film has crossed US$ 3 million in #USA + #Canada and cruised past A$ 700,000 in #Australia... The numbers are HIGHER than many star-studded films that opened in 2018, including #TOH... @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana's recent outings 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have the bull's eye at the Box Office making him a bankable star.

'Badhaai Ho' is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors. 'Badhaai Ho' is going strong at the ticket counters and it proves how the audience is ready for out-of-box content. The film has earned Rs 132.35 crore at the domestic Box Office and is still rock solid at the ticket counters. Also, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore in worldwide collections, making it a big surprise hit of this year.