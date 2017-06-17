Baadshaho: Esha Gupta is a badass bombshell in FIRST LOOK poster

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's upcoming action drama 'Baadshaho' directed by Milan Luthria looks like a total badass thriller. The makers are releasing first look posters introducing the main characters.

After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D'Cruz, it's now time for Esha Gupta to tune into her badass avatar. The stunning actress shared the first look poster on Twitter where she can be seen sitting pretty with her mane open.

'Baadshaho' is set to release on September 1, 2017, and will have lots of action, drama, and thrill.