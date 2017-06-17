close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Baadshaho: Esha Gupta is a badass bombshell in FIRST LOOK poster

Ajay Devgn's upcoming action drama 'Baadshaho' directed by Milan Luthria looks like a total badass thriller. The makers are releasing first look posters introducing the main characters.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 10:12
Baadshaho: Esha Gupta is a badass bombshell in FIRST LOOK poster
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's upcoming action drama 'Baadshaho' directed by Milan Luthria looks like a total badass thriller. The makers are releasing first look posters introducing the main characters.

‘Baadshaho’: Ileana D’Cruz looks Royal in brand new poster - See PIC
MUST READ
‘Baadshaho’: Ileana D’Cruz looks Royal in brand new poster - See PIC

After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D'Cruz, it's now time for Esha Gupta to tune into her badass avatar. The stunning actress shared the first look poster on Twitter where she can be seen sitting pretty with her mane open.

'Baadshaho' is set to release on September 1, 2017, and will have lots of action, drama, and thrill.

TAGS

BaadshahoEsha GuptaAjay DevgnEmraan HashmiBollywoodBaadshaho first look

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner
People

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was &#039;morphed&#039;!
People

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was...

&#039;Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi&#039; had a lot of soul: Apara Mehta
Television

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' had a lot of sou...

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining
Regional

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali&#039;s birthday
People

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali's birthday

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in &#039;Operation Finale&#039;
Movies

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in 'Operation F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video