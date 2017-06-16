‘Baadshaho’: Ileana D’Cruz looks Royal in brand new poster - See PIC

Mumbai: After revealing the looks of the characters played by Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jamwal in ‘Baadshaho’, the makers of the actioner have unveiled a brand new poster featuring Ileana D’Cruz.

Check out the poster here:

Ileana, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rustom’, looks like an Indian Royal in the film.

Besides Ileana, the film also stars Esha Gupta.

Directed by Milan Luthria, ‘Baadshaho’, set in the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975, is slated to release on September 1.