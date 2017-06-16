close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

‘Baadshaho’: Ileana D’Cruz looks Royal in brand new poster - See PIC

Ileana, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rustom’, looks like an Indian Royal in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Baadshaho’.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 09:14
‘Baadshaho’: Ileana D’Cruz looks Royal in brand new poster - See PIC

Mumbai: After revealing the looks of the characters played by Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jamwal in ‘Baadshaho’, the makers of the actioner have unveiled a brand new poster featuring Ileana D’Cruz.

Check out the poster here:

Ileana, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rustom’, looks like an Indian Royal in the film.

Besides Ileana, the film also stars Esha Gupta.

Directed by Milan Luthria, ‘Baadshaho’, set in the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975, is slated to release on September 1.

TAGS

BaadshahoBaadshaho movieAjay DevgnIleana D’CruzEmraan HashmiVidyut Jamwal

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video