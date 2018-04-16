Baaghi 2 Box Office collections: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer witnesses massive growth, rakes in Rs 155 cr

New Delhi: Inspite of getting scathing reviews from the critics, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer has emerged as the true winner at the Box Office. Leaving the much-hyped films like 'Padmaavat' behind, it became the highest opener of 2018. This action-drama is Tiger's first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club and now it has smashed all records by earning Rs 155.65 cr in its third week.

Noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to share the collections: He wrote, "And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark... The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz."

#Baaghi2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.60 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 7.20 cr

Total: ₹ 155.65 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

The film is the sequel to 2016 film 'Baaghi' which was helmed by Sabbir Khan. The film is high on action and drama and qualifies to be called as a typical masala Bollywood potboiler.

'Baaghi 2' has been directed by ace choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film brings rumoured couple Tiger and Disha together for the first time, making fans all excited—especially when rumours of them dating in real life are doing the rounds.

The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of classic actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar playing pivotal parts. Their act in 'Baaghi 2' is surely unmissable and calls for a special mention.

The 2016 'Baaghi' was a remake of Telugu movie 'Kshanam'. 'Baaghi' starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and had received a good feedback from the fans back in 2016.

The makers have got a positive response from the audience regarding the actioner and that probably explains why the producers announced the third part of the hit franchise much before the second instalment hit the screens.

So, after 'Baaghi 2', Baaghi 3 is also in the offing!