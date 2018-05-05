Baahubali 2 beats Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' opening collections at China Box Office

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali 2' has enthralled the audiences in China upon its release in the neighbouring country. The film which set several benchmarks is yet again on the verge of making new records. 'Baahubali I and II' not only created history in terms of Box Office collections but is also seen as one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the day one China collections of 'Baahubali II'. He wrote: #Baahubali2 opens VERY WELL in CHINA... Debuts at No 3 position... Opening day numbers are lower than #SecretSuperstar and #HindiMedium, but higher than #BajrangiBhaijaan [all 2018 releases in China]... Fri $ 2.43 mn [₹ 16.24 cr] Shows: 51,494 Footfalls: 484,276

The film has raced past Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as far as opening collections are concerned. Kabir Khan's directorial venture earned Rs $ 2.25 million on day one in China whereas 'Baahubali 2' has fetched Rs $ 2.43 million.

However, it has failed to beat Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' ($ 3.39 million) and Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar's ($ 6.79 million) opening collections in China.

'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' is a sequel to 'Baahubali' which is set in medieval India. The historical drama had a huge ensemble star cast with the likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Subbaraju etc to name a few.

The second part of the hit series titled 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became the highest grossing Indian film ever made. The film was originally released on April 28, 2017. Baahubali II was Indian cinema's most talked ventures globally in the recent past. The film not only enjoys the status of being the highest grossing film in India but also was the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the 57th highest-grossing film of 2017.

The film sold an estimated 105 million tickets during its box office run, the highest recorded footfall for any film in India, reportedly.