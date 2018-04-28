Baahubali 2: Prabhas writes a heartfelt note to fans as film completes one year

It's been exactly one year since the epic war drama 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was released across the theatres.

The million dollar question, 'Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara?' ensured that the film broke all the records the country ever witnessed and helped it become the highest grossing film till date and the second highest grossing Indian film worldwide.

The film also made Prabhas one of the most popular icons of the masses.

To mark the completion of the first year of the film's release, actor Prabhas left a heartfelt note to his fans on Facebook. "Our film, Baahubali 2 completes 1 year today… This day will always remain special to me. A big hug to all my fans and lots of love back to you all. Thank you for being part of this beautiful and emotional journey of mine. Congratulations and immense gratitude to SS Rajamouli and the entire team," he tweeted.

Director SS Rajamouli too left a note saying, "So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the #Baahubali2 screaming screening in Tokyo, Japan last night. The love for movies surpasses boundaries… Happy day.. :)(sic)."

Earlier this week, Rajamouli had attended a special screening of the film in Tokyo.