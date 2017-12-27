हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
The film is now all geared up to hit the screens in countries like Japan and Russia.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Dec 27, 2017, 14:25 PM IST
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Hindi version highest grosser of 2017! See how

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion not only created history at the Box Office by minting huge moolah but also received a massive response from the audience across the globe.

Both the parts of Baahubali franchise I and II respectively went on to create sheer madness among fans where the wait for part II was extremely maniacal. The eternal question 'Kattapa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara' would be asked the cast members on every public appearance and social media went into a tizzy with hilarious memes on the same.

Such was the ara this film created. So, it's only imperative that a film like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion becomes the global trend on Google as well and yes it did in 2017.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures of the film's Hindi version which not only created history but also happens to be the biggest grosser of 2017.

Check out the tweets where the Box Office numbers of India business are clearly mentioned:

Baahubali 2 features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in pivotal parts. The film has a terrific supporting cast from the South film industry whose performance has been widely appreciated.

