Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Hindi version highest grosser of 2017! See how

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion not only created history at the Box Office by minting huge moolah but also received a massive response from the audience across the globe.

Both the parts of Baahubali franchise I and II respectively went on to create sheer madness among fans where the wait for part II was extremely maniacal. The eternal question 'Kattapa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara' would be asked the cast members on every public appearance and social media went into a tizzy with hilarious memes on the same.

Such was the ara this film created. So, it's only imperative that a film like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion becomes the global trend on Google as well and yes it did in 2017.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures of the film's Hindi version which not only created history but also happens to be the biggest grosser of 2017.

Check out the tweets where the Box Office numbers of India business are clearly mentioned:

As the year 2017 draws to a close, let’s have a quick recap of how the BIGGEST HIT of 2017 [also the HIGHEST GROSSER of Hindi cinema] fared at the BO... #Baahubali2 is truly the #Baahubali of film biz... contd. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2017

#Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] BENCHMARKS...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2017

Baahubali 2 features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in pivotal parts. The film has a terrific supporting cast from the South film industry whose performance has been widely appreciated.

The film is now all geared up to hit the screens in countries like Japan and Russia.