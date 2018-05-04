Baahubali 2 witnesses a roaring start in China, sets Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali I and II' not only created history in terms of Box Office collections but is also seen as one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema. After enthralling the audiences worldwide, 'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' has opened in China and needless to say, it has received a thunderous response.

Noted trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the day one China collections of 'Baahubali II'.

He previously revealed that the film will be opening in as many as 7000 plus screens in China on May 4, 2018.

The second part of the hit series titled 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became the highest grossing Indian film ever made. The film was originally released on April 28, 2017. Baahubali II was Indian cinema's most talked ventures globally in the recent past. The film not only enjoys the status of being the highest grossing film in India but also was the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the 57th highest-grossing film of 2017.

The film sold an estimated 105 million tickets during its box office run, the highest recorded footfall for any film in India, reportedly.

'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' is a sequel to 'Baahubali' which is set in medieval India. The historical drama had a huge ensemble star cast with the likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Subbaraju etc to name a few.

Before 'Baahubalu II', China welcomed Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.