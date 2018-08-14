'Baahubali' Prabhas rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat?

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last release 'Padmaavat' is one of the highest grossing films of the year. The movie, despite getting into a controversy and facing a ban on its release by several states, broke many records on Box Office and earned accolades for its storyline and actor's performances.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, 'Padmaavat' was recently in the news after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a press conference recently revealed that she was the original choice of Bhansali for the role of Rani Padmini in the period drama.

In an interview with Spotboye.com, Aishwarya said, "Sanjay didn't get the Bajirao for me. He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me, at the casting time. So, that's how it didn't happen."

And now we hear that Telugu superstar Prabhas, better known by his onscreen name 'Baahubali', was offered the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh. A TOI report claimed that Prabhas, who was then shooting for 'Baahubali 2', felt that Ratan Singh's role in the film was not as strong for him and hence he declined the offer. Prabhas was then fresh out of the monumental success of 'Baahubali' and was getting accolades from all over for his performance. The report also claimed that the marvellous actor was, however, keen to work with the ace filmmaker.

The role of Maharawal Ratan Singh was later taken up by Shahid Kapoor, who played it to T. The magnum opus also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad among others. 'Padmaavat' was loosely based on the epic poem 'Padmavat' by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, that narrated the folklore of Rani Padmini's Jauhar scene in Chittor.