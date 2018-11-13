हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baazigar clocks 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan shares thank you video—Watch

It starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gained stardom right after his 1993 thriller 'Baazigar' became a blockbuster hit. As the movie completed 25 long years, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a thank you video.

SRK wrote: “25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 @rtnjn @theabbasmustan @KajolAtUN @TheShilpaShetty Thomas Johnnybhai Annu Rakhiji Sid Dilip Sarojji Rekha AkbarB & everyone on the film.”

The movie has been directed by the famous director jodi of Abbas–Mustan. Shah Rukh played the anti-hero in the film and that was well-received by the audiences. He became an overnight star and dialogues from the movie are remembered even today.

It starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles.

The movie marked Shilpa's debut as 'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil' remained unreleased. SRK bagged his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for 'Baazigar'. 

Also, the superhit evergreen on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh and Kajol started from 'Baazigar'. Fans loved their chemistry and the thriller kept them glued. The movie was such a big commercial success in Bollywood in early 90s that it was remade in Telugu as Vetagadu with Rajasekhar, and in Kannada as Nagarahavu with Upendra.

