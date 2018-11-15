हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
badhaai ho

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer moves closer to Rs 125 crore mark at the Box Office

The Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial has continued to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office.

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer moves closer to Rs 125 crore mark at the Box Office

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana's rom-com Badhaai Ho is still going strong at the Box Office. Its been almost a month since the film hit theatres but releases of other films haven't hampered its performance even a bit.

In fact, the Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial has continued to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest report on Twitter on Thursday.

He wrote: "#BadhaaiHo continues to trend well on weekdays... [Week 4] Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 119.30 cr. India biz. (sic)."

The film is gradually inching towards the Rs 125 crore milestone.

The film has some of the finest performers on board and the list includes - Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri and Sheeba Chaddha.

Badhaai Ho' revolves around a family with an elderly couple probably in their 50s, two sons and the matriarch. Ayushmann plays the eldest son (probably in his mid-twenties with a teenage brother) who feels embarrassed to know that his parents are all set to welcome another baby!

