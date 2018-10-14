हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhaai Ho, Namaste England's release date changed — Complete details inside

Keeping the festive weekend ahead in mind, the makers of both the flicks decided to release their projects a bit earlier.

New Delhi: In a big surprise to the fans eagerly waiting for 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Namaste England' to hit the screens this week, the makers of both the films on Sunday announced a change in the release date of their film. 

As per the latest reports, both the films will be released a day earlier than it was originally scheduled, i.e. on October 18. Apparently, the decisions have been taken keeping the festive weekend ahead in mind. Earlier, the films were slated to hit the theatres on Dusshera, i.e. on October 19.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, 'Badhaai Ho' is a quirky family entertainer. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film grapples with a young married man who is embarrassed by his parents' sex life. 

It is set to clash with Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England', which is a romantic-comedy-drama and happens to be the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit 'Namastey London'. 

'Namastey London' is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The trailer of the film, which was released only recently, showed how a man in love (Arjun) follows his wife (Parineeti) to London where she has gone to gain freedom to follow her dreams.

