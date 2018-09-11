Badhaai Ho trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's romcom will leave you in splits - Watch

Mumbai: The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's romcom Badhaai Ho is out and it is hilarious. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film stars some of the finest actors and the list includes Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.

The film revolves around a family with an elderly couple probably in their 50s, two sons and the matriarch. Ayushmann plays the eldest son who feels embarrassed to know that his parents are all set to welcome another baby! His girlfriend (Sanya) feels it is okay for his parents to get intimate, but this leaves him perplexed.

Check out the trailer to have a hearty laugh:

The film set in the backdrop of Delhi promises to be a laugh riot. It touches upon an issue seldom discussed in the Indian household - physical intimacy between elderly couples!

It is great to see Ayushmann back with a film that subtly discusses issues that people refrain from talking in public. From Vicky Donor in 2012 to Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Ayushmann has been a part of coming-of-age films.

Sanya, on the other hand, has had a great film journey so far. From Dangal to Patakha and now Badhaai Ho, the curly-haired beauty has proved that she is here to play very long innings.

The two talented actors along with their circus-like family will make a splash on the silver screen this Dussehra. So are you ready to join the Badhaai Ho chorus?