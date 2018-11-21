हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
badhaai ho

Badhaai Ho worldwide collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer crosses Rs 200 cr

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors.

Badhaai Ho worldwide collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer crosses Rs 200 cr
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Ayushmann Khurrana's recent release 'Badhaai Ho' has crossed a mammoth Rs 200 crore figure in worldwide collections. The movie has done incredible business at the Box Office and continues to cast its magical spell at the ticket counters. Amit Ravindernath Sharma's 'Badhaai Ho' has proved good content always wins the toughest of battles on-screen.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: It's a DOUBLE CENTURY... #BadhaaiHo crosses ₹ 200 cr worldwide [GrossBOC]... #India NettBOC: ₹ 126.60 cr #India GrossBOC: ₹ 158.25 cr #Overseas GrossBOC: ₹ 43.72 cr [till 19 Nov 2018] #Worldwide GrossBOC: ₹ 201.97 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana's recent outings 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have the bull's eye at the Box Office making him a bankable star.

'Badhaai Ho' is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors. 'Badhaai Ho' is going strong at the ticket counters and it proves how the audience is ready for out-of-box content. The film has earned Rs 126.60 crore at the domestic Box Office and is still rock solid at the ticket counters.

 

 

Tags:
badhaai hobadhaai ho worldwide collectionsBadhaai Ho Collectionsbadhaai ho box office collectionsAyushmann KhurranaNeena GuptaGajraj Rao

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close