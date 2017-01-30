close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: First poster featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt is out!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:49
Badrinath Ki Dulhania: First poster featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt is out!

Mumbai: The makers of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' unveiled the first poster of the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Check it out here:

Slated to release on March 10, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is the second instalment of super-hit franchise of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. This is Varun and Alia’s third film together!

Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen this Holi. Are you looking forward to this love story?

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:49

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.