Badrinath Ki Dulhania: First poster featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt is out!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:49
Mumbai: The makers of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' unveiled the first poster of the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Check it out here:
Slated to release on March 10, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is the second instalment of super-hit franchise of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. This is Varun and Alia’s third film together!
Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen this Holi. Are you looking forward to this love story?
First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:49
