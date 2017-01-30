Badrinath Ki Dulhania: First poster featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt is out!

Mumbai: The makers of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' unveiled the first poster of the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Check it out here:

Slated to release on March 10, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is the second instalment of super-hit franchise of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. This is Varun and Alia’s third film together!

Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen this Holi. Are you looking forward to this love story?