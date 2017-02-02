Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun and Alia come across as a quirky couple – Watch TRAILER

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal and Alia Bhatt as Vaidehi Trivedi come across as a quirky couple in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. The makers of the film unveiled the trailer of the rom-com on Thursday and it’s quite amusing!

Badri is a guy who is quite keen to get married to Vaidehi. He does all possible things to win her heart but looks like the girl isn’t interested in him.

The trailer shows us glimpses of the course their relationship takes – amid all humour, laughter, smiles and romance, there’s separation.

Check out the trailer below:

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Apoorva Mehta, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is slated to release on March 10.

Going by the trailer, it look likes a simple love story that has its own share of agony and ecstasy but according to the makers “the film is more than just your boy meets girl love story.”