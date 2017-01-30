‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’: Varun Dhawan’s quirky expressions will tickle your funny bone – WATCH teaser

Mumbai: The teaser of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is out and it’s too cute!

Varun’s quirky expressions drop ample hints about the film’s storyline and it is apparent that the Shashank Khaitan directorial intends to tickle your funny bone.

Check out the trailer here:

Produced by Dharma Productions and Apoorva Mehta, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second instalment of superhit franchise ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

As Badrinath Bansal, Varun looks incredibly cute and we just can’t wait to see his dulhania.