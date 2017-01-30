close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’: Varun Dhawan’s quirky expressions will tickle your funny bone – WATCH teaser

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:53
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’: Varun Dhawan’s quirky expressions will tickle your funny bone – WATCH teaser

Mumbai: The teaser of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is out and it’s too cute!

Varun’s quirky expressions drop ample hints about the film’s storyline and it is apparent that the Shashank Khaitan directorial intends to tickle your funny bone.

Check out the trailer here:

Produced by Dharma Productions and Apoorva Mehta, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second instalment of superhit franchise ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

As Badrinath Bansal, Varun looks incredibly cute and we just can’t wait to see his dulhania.

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:53

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.