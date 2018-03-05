Bajrangi Bhaijaan collections: Salman Khan starrer crosses Rs 55 cr mark in China

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' released in China a few days back and it has set the Box Office on fire. After, Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar', looks like the fans in China have found another favourite in Salman.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest Box Office collections of the film.

#BajrangiBhaijaan has fared well in its opening weekend in China [crosses ₹ 55 cr]... While the day-wise data shows an upward trend, it will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays...

Fri $ 2.25 mn

Sat $ 3.11 mn

Sun $ 3.13 mn

Total: $ 8.49 million [₹ 55.22 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was helmed by Kabir Khan and starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The film also features Harshali Malhotra, who played the little Munni on-screen. Besides, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also played a pivotal part in the venture.

The story of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' revolves around Salman who plays a guy named Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to ensure that a six-year-old Pakistani girl separated in India from her parents, gets back to her hometown in Pakistan.

The film was released in 2015 and won several awards that year. The performances of the lead actors also won accolades.