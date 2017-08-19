Bareilly Ki Barfi Day 1 collections: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann and Rajkummar Rao's quirky tale mints Rs 2 cr

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's latest outing 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' released on August 18, 2017, and its first-day collections are out. The film has got a dismal opening but the figures are likely to improve over the weekend.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 1 collections.

#BareillyKiBarfi Fri ₹ 2.42 cr. India biz... Fared better in North India. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2017

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is directed by directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.