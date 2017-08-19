close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bareilly Ki Barfi Day 1 collections: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann and Rajkummar Rao's quirky tale mints Rs 2 cr

Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's latest outing 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' released on August 18, 2017, and its first-day collections are out. The film has got a dismal opening but the figures are likely to improve over the weekend.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 12:56
Bareilly Ki Barfi Day 1 collections: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann and Rajkummar Rao&#039;s quirky tale mints Rs 2 cr

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's latest outing 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' released on August 18, 2017, and its first-day collections are out. The film has got a dismal opening but the figures are likely to improve over the weekend.

Bareilly ki Barfi movie review: An endearing rom-com worth tasting
MUST READ
Bareilly ki Barfi movie review: An endearing rom-com worth tasting

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 1 collections.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is directed by directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

TAGS

Bareilly Ki Barfibareilly ki barfi collectionsKriti SanonRajkummar RaoAyushmann KhurranaBollywood

From Zee News

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids
Relationships

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids

I don&#039;t make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty
People

I don't make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty

Gulzar&#039;s &#039;Libaas&#039; set to release after 29 years!
Movies

Gulzar's 'Libaas' set to release after 29 ye...

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s late night troubles
People

Priyanka Chopra's late night troubles

&#039;Vivegam&#039; is on par with &#039;Baahubali&#039; in technical aspects: Antony L Ruben
Regional

'Vivegam' is on par with 'Baahubali' in...

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at her in the most adorable way– View Pics
People

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at he...

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his mettle; film crosses Rs 100 cr
Movies

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his m...

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani grateful
People

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani g...

&#039;Predator&#039; actor Sonny Landham dies at 76
People

'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dies at 76

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video