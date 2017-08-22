Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer out!

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' has minted over Rs 1 crore on Monday. It is being said that the total collection of the rom-com which also stars Rajkummar Rao has now surpassed Rs 13 crore mark.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Twitter to confirm the same. "#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 13.37 cr. India biz. #BKB," he posted on the microblogging website.

With a few releases this Friday, it would be really crucial for the flick to perform during the weekdays in order to make a respectable total.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Bhargava in important roles.