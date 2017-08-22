close
Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer out!

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Bhargava in important roles.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 12:52
Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer out!

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' has minted over Rs 1 crore on Monday. It is being said that the total collection of the rom-com which also stars Rajkummar Rao has now surpassed Rs 13 crore mark.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Twitter to confirm the same. "#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 13.37 cr. India biz. #BKB," he posted on the microblogging website.

With a few releases this Friday, it would be really crucial for the flick to perform during the weekdays in order to make a respectable total.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Bhargava in important roles.

Kriti SanonAyushmann KhurranaBareilly Ki BarfiBareilly Ki Barfi box officeBareilly Ki Barfi collection

