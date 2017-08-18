Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Mumbai: Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao has hit the silverscreen today. The comedy film enveloped in a tale of romance between three individuals is apparently like a breath of fresh air.

Here are a few reasons why we would recommend this film for this weekend:

Fresh on-screen pairing

The film has brought together Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao for the first time. With two male leads and one heroine, it is certainly a love triangle. The trailer had dropped ample hints about the plot. But who wins the ladylove’s attention is something for us to watch.

Representation of a heroine in a refreshing way

According to India.com Bitti (played by Kriti) “is a free-spirited young girl who finds her small town of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh too small for the lifestyle she dreams of”. She is someone who smokes cigarette, does break-dance and watches English films. She is in search of a man who would accept her as she is. So, here comes a film that portrays a lead character in an atypical way. This somewhat reminds us of the adorable Tanu (played by Kangana Ranaut) in ‘Tanu Weds Manu’.

Extremely gifted actors on board

All the three lead actors are extremely gifted. They can essay almost any character effortlessly. Their performances in the mighty impressive ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ trailer and in their past films are proof good enough.

Realistic story

According to India.com, “‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is the simple, sweet love story that tugs at your heartstrings sans any sentimental drama. The romance is real as are the emotions of the characters involved.”

Film a product of two marvellous filmmakers

BKB has been penned by Nitesh Tiwari, the man who directed a mega blockbuster film like ‘Dangal’ and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of the ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ fame. It is obvious that they would deliver a film that has some uniqueness.

So if you are wondering how to make the most of your weekend, grab your ticket and head to the nearest screen.