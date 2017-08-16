close
Bareilly Ki Barfi: This BTS video of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will make your mouth water! - Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 14:19
New Delhi: Apparently, the upcoming Bollywood film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is not just about a love triangle but, interestingly, the movie also highlights 'Bareilly Ka Khana' to a great extent. Don’t believe us? Well, a behind-the-scenes video was recently released online by the filmmakers and it looks delicious enough to make your mouth water.

In the short clip, you can see the cast crew of the flick – including Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana – sharing their on-set encounters with food. 

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also featuring Rajkummar Rao will be releasing on August 18 this year.

