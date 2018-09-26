हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Batti Gul Meter Chalu collections out! Check report card

The film hit the screens on September 21, 2018. 

Batti Gul Meter Chalu collections out! Check report card
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' received a somewhat average response from the viewers. The film by 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' helmer Shree Narayan Singh did manage to impress a few but overall got a lukewarm reaction at the ticket counters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: "#BattiGulMeterChalu Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr, Tue 2.91 cr. Total: ₹ 29.33 cr. India biz. #BGMC"

The storyline revolved around the tale of how inflated electricity bills affects common people. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.

The film hit the screens on September 21, 2018. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, this happens to be Shahid's second outing this year.

The social issue based film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar. 

