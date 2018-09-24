हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Day 3 Box Office report: Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer stays steady

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' managed to maintain its steady pace at the Box Office despite a crucial cricket match on weekend. The film by 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' helmer Shree Narayan Singh did receive a warm response from the viewers.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: ₹ 23.26 cr. India biz.”

The storyline revolved around the tale of how inflated electricity bills affects common people. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.

The film hit the screens on September 21, 2018. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat', this happens to be Shahid's second outing this year.

