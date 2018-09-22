हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer gets a slow start at Box Office
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' hit the screens on September 21 and received a mixed response from the audience. The movie also stars Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. The songs of the film had created quite a buzz and people were excited to watch Shahid play the role of a lawyer in the film.

The day one collections are out and the movie has witnessed a slow start at Box office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC”

The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. It brings Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment.

This is Shahid's first film after the birth of his son, Zain Kapoor. Shahid welcomed the baby boy with wife Mira Rajput on September 5 this year. The little bundle of joy is their second child after Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

Two days after the newborn came into this world, proud papa Shahid took to his social media handle and introduced his baby boy as Zain Kapoor.

