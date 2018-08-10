Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer out: Advocate Shahid Kapoor set to fight a corrupt system

New Delhi: After releasing back to back posters of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' starring Shahid Kapoor, the makers on Friday released the first official trailer of the film. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, 'Batti Gul.. ' highlights the problem of power shortage, electricity theft in India and common's man struggle against the skyrocketing electricity bills.

Shahid Kapoor shared the first official trailer of the film on Twitter and wrote, "Ab hogi Batti Gul toh hogi masti chaalu!! Here’s the #BattiGulMeterChaluTrailer! http://bit.ly/BattiGulMeterChaluTrailer … @ShraddhaKapoor @divyenndu @yamigautam @TSeries @bgmcfilm #BhushanKumar @ShreeNSingh @KuttiKalam #VirenderArora."

Watch the trailer here:

Shahid plays an advocate who gets shattered after his friend, played by actor Divyenndu Sharma, commits suicide under the pressure of paying the power bill of Rs 54 lakh. Following the incident, his sole purpose is to seek justice for his friend.

The film is in a first to bring the topic of power theft in the country.

The light-hearted social drama has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' fame. The film is reuniting the 'Haidar' jodi of Shahid and Shraddha. This will be Shahid’s first film to release after the grand success of 'Padmaavat' that marked his maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films and Krti Pictures, the social drama is slated to release on September 21, 2018.