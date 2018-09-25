Bazaar first look: Saif Ali Khan strikes an impressive pose—See poster

New Delhi: After much delay, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Bazaar' first look poster has been unveiled with a new release date. The nawab of B-Town strikes an impressive pose and looks super classy.

The makers will unveil the trailer today. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Trailer out today... First look poster of #Baazaar... Stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh... Introducing Rohan Mehra... Directed by Gauravv K Chawla... 26 Oct 2018 release.”

'Bazaar' is helmed by Gauravv K Chawla. The first poster has all the ingredients of being called a thriller, especially with the stoic expression Saif carries on his face. The film will see debutant Rohan Mehra, late veteran actor Vinod Mehra's son in a pivotal part besides Saif in the lead. The film is produced by Nikhil Advani.

