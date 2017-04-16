Begum Jaan Day 2 collections: Vidya Balan's powerful act mints Rs 7 cr!

New Delhi: Vidya Balan's powerful act as a brothel madam in 'Begum Jaan' has received rave critical acclaim but lukewarm response at the box office. The film is written and directed by National Award winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

'Begum Jaan' is the Hindi remake of 2015 Bengali film 'Rajkahini' starring Rituparna Sengupta. The film is based in the backdrop of late Indian Independence period of 1948. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the recent figures of the film.

He tweeted:

#BegumJaan declines on Day 2... Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 7.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2017

'Begum Jaan' hit the screens on April 14, 2017. It has an ensemble cast with Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Chunky Pandey, Pallavi Sharda, Naseeruddin Shah a few names to reckon with.