close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Begum Jaan Day 2 collections: Vidya Balan's powerful act mints Rs 7 cr!

Vidya Balan's powerful act as a brothel madam in 'Begum Jaan' has received rave critical acclaim but lukewarm response at the box office. The film is written and directed by National Award winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 13:42
Begum Jaan Day 2 collections: Vidya Balan&#039;s powerful act mints Rs 7 cr!

New Delhi: Vidya Balan's powerful act as a brothel madam in 'Begum Jaan' has received rave critical acclaim but lukewarm response at the box office. The film is written and directed by National Award winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

'Begum Jaan' is the Hindi remake of 2015 Bengali film 'Rajkahini' starring Rituparna Sengupta. The film is based in the backdrop of late Indian Independence period of 1948. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the recent figures of the film.

He tweeted:

'Begum Jaan' hit the screens on April 14, 2017. It has an ensemble cast with Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Chunky Pandey, Pallavi Sharda, Naseeruddin Shah a few names to reckon with. 

TAGS

Begum Jaanbegum jaan day 2 collectionsbegum jaan collectionsVidya Balan

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in &#039;Hanuman Da Damdaar&#039;
Movies

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in 'Hanuman Da Damdaar'

Malayalam film ‘Godha&#039; trailer OUT!
Regional

Malayalam film ‘Godha' trailer OUT!

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu festival! Here&#039;s what happened
Music

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu fes...

Noted actor Clifton James dead
People

Noted actor Clifton James dead

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and Johny Lever a great &#039;treat&#039;!
Movies

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and J...

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar
People

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video