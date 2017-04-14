Begum Jaan movie review: Here's what audience thinks about Vidya Balan starrer

New Delhi: Be it 'The Dirty Picture' or 'Kahaani', Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has now become the powerhouse of breakthrough performances. And, this is the reason why cinema lovers look up to her upcoming films. The 38-year-old star now plans to take her success run a step ahead with her latest release 'Begum Jaan'.

'Begum Jaan' is an adaptation of Bengali film 'Rajkahini'. The movie also features Gauahar Khan, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda, Chunky Pandey, Flora Saini, Raviza Chauhan, Poonam Rajput and Naseeruddin Shah.

Check out audience's verdict:

#BegumJaan No words to describe you.@MaheshNBhatt Thank You Sir for this.#NationalAward is confirmed for @vidya_balan — Main kehdi No. 786 (@Iamfareeq) April 14, 2017

Watched #BegumJaan.

Its a target audience oriented film.

Loved the first half, 2nd was avg.

One time Watch !

Rating : 3/5 — Sachin Gupta (@shadesofmind) April 14, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Vidya says...

Filmein sirf 3 cheezo se chalti hai.

Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment

& #BegumJaan fails 2 entertain d audience. — Tafazzul Husain (@iamtafazzul) April 14, 2017

@srijitspeaketh Just now watched begum Jaan.Loved the incredible performance of the whole team...Khub bhalo laglo movie ta dekhe srijit Da. — Surjendu Ghosh (@ghosh_surjendu) April 14, 2017

#VidyaBalan #BegumJaan Take a Bow!Powerful story backed by Hard hitting Dialogues.@SrijitMukherji brillian.Overall Power Packed Package — Chetan Thori (@chetanthori01) April 14, 2017

The movie sees Vidya play a brothel owner in a story of survival set against the backdrop of the country's Partition in 1947.

Released on April 14 this year, the flick is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment.

(With IANS inputs)