Begum Jaan movie review: Here's what audience thinks about Vidya Balan starrer

The movie sees Vidya play a brothel owner in a story of survival set against the backdrop of the country's Partition in 1947.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 17:23
Begum Jaan movie review: Here&#039;s what audience thinks about Vidya Balan starrer

New Delhi: Be it 'The Dirty Picture' or 'Kahaani', Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has now become the powerhouse of breakthrough performances. And, this is the reason why cinema lovers look up to her upcoming films. The 38-year-old star now plans to take her success run a step ahead with her latest release 'Begum Jaan'.

'Begum Jaan' is an adaptation of Bengali film 'Rajkahini'. The movie also features Gauahar Khan, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda, Chunky Pandey, Flora Saini, Raviza Chauhan, Poonam Rajput and Naseeruddin Shah.

Check out audience's verdict: 

Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah's 'Begum Jaan' trailer will leave you speechless – WATCH
Released on April 14 this year, the flick is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment.

(With IANS inputs)

