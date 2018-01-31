Best Roles of Preity Zinta

New Delhi: The gorgeous dimpled beauty, Preity Zinta turned a year older today.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se (1998) followed by Soldier in the same year. Both the roles were poles apart, and the actress got noticed for the freshness she bought on screen.

On her special day, here's a look at her five best roles till date:

Shalini - Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

The actress played the role of an independent girl and was lauded for her performance in the film. She starred opposite Aamir Khan. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

Naina- Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

The movie focused on a love triangle between Naina (Preity), Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan).

Kal Ho Naa Ho was one of the biggest hits of 2013.

Nisha- Koi ...Mil Gaya (2003)

While Hrithik Roshan's acting as Rohit was brilliant, Preity complimented him perfectly by playing Nisha. The movie remains one of Preity's biggest commercial hits.

Zaara- Veer-Zaara (2004)

As Zaara, Preity starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and this movie will be etched in our hearts forever.

Ambar- Salaam Namaste (2005)

Remember the cool, chirpy Ambar aka Amby? Preity starred opposite Saif Ali Khan who played the role of Nikhil.