Bhaiaji Superhit

Bhaiaji Superhit first look: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta starrer looks like a quirky ride

The makers have locked Dussehra, October 19, 2018, as the release date. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Action star Sunny Deol is all set to entertain the masses with yet another comedy-drama 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade. 

The action comedy is written and directed by Neerraj Pathak. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of the film. He wrote: "Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukul Dev, Pankaj Tripathi and Pankaj Jha... #BhaiajiSuperhit to release on 19 Oct 2018 [Dussehra]... Directed by Neerraj Pathak... First look poster:"

The makers have locked Dussehra, October 19, 2018, as the release date. Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel will be seen on the big screens after a long hiatus and the audiences can't be happier.

Reportedly, Sunny Deol will be seen in a double role in the movie and one of which is a gangster, aspiring to be a film actor. The film will be laced with several comic punches and the super talented star cast is already making us wonder what all the makers have in store for us. 

So, tell us how did you find the first look poster?

